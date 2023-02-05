A woman riding pillion on a bike suffered serious injuries on face after falling off the vehicle when some miscreants tried to steal her purse. The Incident took place at Kalindi Kunj on 3rd February. Police are looking into CCTV and the culprits will be identified soon, said Ashutosh Dwivedi, ADCP of Noida. Video: Armed Robbers Snatch Chain From Man at Chemist Shop in Bihar’s Munger, Arrested.

Noida Crime:

Pillion rider woman suffered injuries on face after falling off a bike when some miscreants tried to steal her purse. Incident happened at Kalindi Kunj on 3rd February. CCTV footage will be checked & the culprits will be identified soon: Ashutosh Dwivedi, ADCP, Noida pic.twitter.com/qhNE5VqSde — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2023

