A disturbing incident has come to light from Maharashtra, where a man set several two-wheelers ablaze. According to news agency PTI, the incident occurred at a society in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The incident caught on camera shows the man setting 13 two-wheelers on fire at a society in Pimpri-Chinchwad. After the incident came to light, the accused, identified as Swapnil Shivsharan Pawar, was arrested. Pimpri-Chinchwad Shocker: Man Shot Dead Following Petty Dispute Over Birthday Celebration in Maharashtra.

Man Sets Two-Wheelers Ablaze in Pimpri-Chinchwad

VIDEO | CCTV footage shows a man setting ablaze 13 two-wheelers at a society in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The accused, identified as Swapnil Shivsharan Pawar, was later arrested. (Video Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/6grW7d86bk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)