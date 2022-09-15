The controversy around conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been quite abuzz and while there are some contradictions found in Jacqueline Fernandez’s statements by the EOW (Economic Offences Wing), Pinky Irani, who introduced actors Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi has arrived at the EOW office in Delhi, reports ANI. Jacqueline Fernandez Arrives at EOW Office in Delhi in Connection With Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Money Laundering Case (Watch Video).

Below is the tweet by the portal:

Pinky Irani, who introduced actor-dancer Nora Fatehi & actor Jacqueline Fernandez to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrives at the EOW office in Delhi, in connection with the money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/Oz4eZIc6hg — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

