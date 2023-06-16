Indian Americans in Washington are getting ready for a cultural extravaganza to greet PM Narendra Modi ahead of his state visit to the United States. From June 21 to June 25, PM Modi will make an official state visit to the USA. US President Joe Biden will welcome him at the White House. During his nine-year tenure as prime minister, this would be PM Modi's first state visit to the US. PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome in Multiple Languages: Indian Diaspora in US Welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Different Languages Ahead of His State Visit (Watch Video).

Indian Americans in Washington Prepares for Cultural Extravaganza to Greet PM Modi

VIDEO | Indian Americans in Washington prepare for cultural extravaganza to welcome PM Modi, who will visit US for a state visit next week. pic.twitter.com/BfZOHRKy9B — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 16, 2023

