From June 21 to June 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US on an official state visit for the first time in nine years. He will be hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House. Ahead of PM Modi state visit, Indian diasporas across the United States have welcomed him in various Indian languages and dialects, including Gujarati, Punjabi, Rajasthani, and more. PM Modi US Visit: US Congressmen Write to Speaker Kevin McCarthy Urging to Invite PM Narendra Modi for Delivering Joint Address to Congress.

Indian Diasporas in US Welcome PM Modi in Multiple Languages

VIDEO | Indian diasporas across US welcome PM Modi in multiple languages ahead of his upcoming State visit. pic.twitter.com/zpsektMiAm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 8, 2023

