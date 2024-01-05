Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Friday, December 5, where he was warmly received by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. ANI's images capture PM Modi accepting flower bouquets from both dignitaries. The Prime Minister proceeded to the BJP office in Jaipur to engage with office-bearers and the newly elected MLAs, marking his visit to the state capital. Modi's presence signals an important political engagement and interaction with party members in Rajasthan. Earthquake in Japan: PM Narendra Modi Writes to Japanese Counterpart Fumio Kishida, Condoles Loss of Lives in Quake.

PM Narendra Modi Arrive in Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Governor Kalraj Mishra and CM Bhajanlal Sharma receive him at the airport. pic.twitter.com/ukLSpQmOut — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

