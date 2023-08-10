Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the Lok Sabha today, August 10 in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government. While PM Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha today, it is important to know PM Modi's Speech timing of today. PM Modi's speech is expected to begin at around 4 pm. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed PM Narendra Modi's presence at the Parliament on Wednesday. "The PM will be present in the House on Thursday to reply to the no-confidence motion," he said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also confirmed that PM Narendra Modi will be present in the House on Thursday to reply to the no-confidence motion. No-Confidence Motion Debate in Parliament: PM Narendra Modi To Reply in Lok Sabha Today.

PM Modi's Reply to the No Confidence Motion

