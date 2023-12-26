In a special event celebrating "Veer Baal Diwas" at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering on Tuesday, December 26. During the event, he emphasised the significance of 'Veer Bal Diwas' as a symbol of unwavering commitment to safeguarding Bharatiyata (Indian essence). In his address, PM Modi stated, '''Veer Bal Diwas' is the symbol of going to any extent for the protection of Bharatiyata." Veer Baal Diwas 2023: PM Narendra Modi Attends Celebration Event at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi's Address at Veer Baal Diwas Program

Addressing a programme on Veer Baal Diwas. https://t.co/GHK0Btr4WL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2023

