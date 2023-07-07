Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth attended the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press in Gorakhpur today. Earlier, he also flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains in Gorakhpur. PM Narendra Modi to Visit Gorakhpur on December 7 to Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Over Rs 9,600 Crore.
PM Modi Attends Closing Ceremony of Centenary Celebrations of Gita Press
#WATCH | Gorakhpur, UP: PM Narendra Modi attends the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press pic.twitter.com/15rrH4FbvK
— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023
