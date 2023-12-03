As the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) wins Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023, and is leading in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, December 3. On the occasion, BJP National President JP Nadda said, "Today it is our blessing that BJP has achieved a grand victory under the leadership of PM Modi in the Vidhan Sabha elections." Rajasthan Election 2023 Results: BJP Set To Form Government in State As Party Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 102 Seats and Leads on 13.

PM Narendra Modi Arrives at BJP Headquarters

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters in Delhi as the party wins Rajasthan Assembly elections and leads in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/6SS6v0ILhj — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

BJP National President JP Nadda on Massive Win

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda says, "Today it is our blessing that BJP has achieved a grand victory under the leadership of PM Modi in the Vidhan Sabha elections." pic.twitter.com/5W3LTeZoIJ — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

