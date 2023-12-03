The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form its government in Rajasthan as the saffron party crosses the majority mark of 100 seats. The counting of votes is still underway. As per the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 102 seats and is leading on 13 seats. On the other hand, the incumbent Congress won 58 seats and is leading on 11 seats. Rajasthan Election 2023 Results Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise Names of Winning Candidates of Congress, BJP and Other Parties in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

BJP to Form Government in Rajasthan

#RajasthanElection2023 | BJP won 102 seats and is leading on 13 seats. Congress won 58 seats and is leading on 11 seats. pic.twitter.com/U027TyqLRn — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

