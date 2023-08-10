Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Lok Sabha ahead of his speech on the no-confidence motion debate. PM Modi stepped into the lower house to hear LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s speech on the motion of no confidence. Prime Minister is scheduled to speak on the motion at 4 pm today. PM Modi Speech Today Timing: Know Time When Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Reply to No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha.

PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Lok Sabha

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Lok Sabha to hear LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s speech on no-confidence motion. pic.twitter.com/N2SkBUkDEo — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

