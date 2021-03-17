PM Narendra Modi extends condolences on the demise of former BJP MP & Minister Dilip Gandhi. "He'll be remembered for his rich contributions to community service & helping poor. He made numerous efforts to strengthen BJP in Maharashtra. Condolences to his family & supporters," he tweets.

Saddened by the demise of former MP and Minister Shri Dilip Gandhi Ji. He will be remembered for his rich contributions to community service and helping the poor. He made numerous efforts to strengthen the BJP in Maharashtra. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2021

