Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen for winning the Gold medals at World Boxing Championships. Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi congratulated Lovlina Borgohain and said "She showed great skill. India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal." On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi showered praises on Nikhat Zareen. "She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions," he added. Both, Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen won gold medals at the World Boxing Championships 2023. Lovlina Borgohain Wins Gold Medal in Women's World Boxing Championships 2023, Defeats Australian Opponent By Split Decision in Final.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Boxers

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen for winning the Gold medal at World Boxing Championships. pic.twitter.com/Z643zTiiKf — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

India Is Delighted by Her Winning the Gold Medal

Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for her stupendous feat at the Boxing World Championships. She showed great skill. India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal. pic.twitter.com/KjsHEozoQJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2023

She Is an Outstanding Champion

Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions. pic.twitter.com/PS8Sn6HbOD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2023

