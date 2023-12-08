Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma on taking an oath as the chief minister of Mizoram on Friday. "Congratulations to Pu. Lalduhoma on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Mizoram. The Centre will work closely with the new Government in order to fulfil the aspirations of the wonderful people of Mizoram," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. Lalduhoma Swearing-In Ceremony: ZPM Leader Takes Oath as New Mizoram CM (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Lalduhoma

