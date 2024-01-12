PM Modi on MTHL Video: PM Narendra Modi Takes a Stroll to Inspect Atal Setu, India's Longest Sea Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a comprehensive inspection of the newly inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Maharashtra.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 12, 2024 07:22 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a comprehensive inspection of the newly inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Maharashtra. The bridge unveiled earlier on January 12 is not only India's longest bridge but also the longest sea bridge in the country. Designed to enhance connectivity, Atal Setu is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune, Goa, and South India.  The video footage captures PM Modi taking a stroll along the impressive structure, underscoring the strategic importance of the Atal Setu in enhancing transportation links and fostering regional development. PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Setu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Opens Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s Longest Sea Bridge (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Takes a Stroll to Inspect Atal Setu

