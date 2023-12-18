Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, marked a significant moment during the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi on Monday, December 18, as he flagged off four new trains. The inauguration of these train services is expected to enhance connectivity and contribute to the development goals outlined in the Vikas Bharat Sankalp initiative. Varanasi Means Development, Cleanliness, Change and Modern Amenities Along With Faith, Says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Four Trains

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off four trains at the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/Ip7uUVEn0l — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

