Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, December 18, spoke at a gathering in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and said that every moment spent in Kashi is wonderful in itself. Speaking after the inauguration of Swarved Mahamandir, the Indian Prime Minister said the people of Kashi have set new records in terms of development and new construction. "Now, Varanasi means development. Now, Varanasi means cleanliness, change, modern amenities along with faith," he added. 'Like Always Every Moment Spent in Kashi is Wonderful', Says PM Narendra Modi After Inaugurating Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi (Watch Videos).

Varanasi Means Development

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi says, "Now, Varanasi means development. Now, Varanasi means cleanliness, change, modern amenities along with faith." pic.twitter.com/4CL07iOWnl — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)