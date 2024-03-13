Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 13 launched Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) portal and sanctioned credit support to one lakh entrepreneurs to start business ventures. This programme aims at extending nationwide outreach for providing credit support to underprivileged communities. Additionally, PM Modi distributed Ayushman Health Cards and PPE kits to Safai Mitras under NAMASTE scheme. India Now Second Biggest Manufacturer of Mobile Phones, Says PM Narendra Modi at 'India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' Event (Watch Video).

PM Modi Launches PM-SURAJ Portal:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) portal and sanctions credit support to 1 lakh entrepreneurs of disadvantaged sections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also distributes Ayushman Health Cards and… pic.twitter.com/mS61SzNXKf — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)