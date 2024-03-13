The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi marked a remarkable day for technology in India as he virtually laid the foundation of 'India's Techade' and inaugurated three semiconductor projects investment of Rs 1.25 lakh crore under 'India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' programme. These projects are considered to be central to India’s aspirations of being a major player in global semiconductors industry. It will also encourage economic development and innovation, which will make India have a stake in producing semiconductor chips. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said India now the second biggest manufacturer of mobile phones. ONDC, USOF and Prasar Bharati Join Hands To Digitally Empower Rural India.

Primi Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurate Semiconductor Projects in India

India is set to become a prominent semiconductor manufacturing hub. The three facilities will drive economic growth and foster innovation.https://t.co/4c9zV3G9HL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2024

Primi Minister Narendra Modi's Vision

The 21st century is technology-driven. We cannot imagine a world without electronic chips. 'Made in India' and 'Design in India' chip will help India achieve new milestones. Due to various reasons, India was left behind during the first and the second industrial revolutions...… pic.twitter.com/qo2Q9jrXxW — BJP (@BJP4India) March 13, 2024

