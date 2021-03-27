PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh:

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, during his two-day visit to Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/0SDItuidE9 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, Satkhira district. This is the second day of the PM's two-day visit to the country. pic.twitter.com/enEYPZvG6O — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)