Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, October 27, offered prayers at a temple in Madhya Pradesh. A video of PM Narendra Modi offering prayers at the Raghuveer Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot has also gone viral on social media. PM Modi will visit Chitrakoot in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh today to take part in functions at the Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust. PM Narendra Modi To Visit Madhya Pradesh Today; Will Attend Programmes of Shri Sagduru Seva Sangh Trust, Other Events.

PM Modi Offers Prayers

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Raghuveer Mandir in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/trJasbqyJM — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

