Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community outside the hotel in Cairo, Egypt. Slogans of "Vande Mataram" and "Modi Modi" filled the air as members of the Indian community gave a rousing welcome to PM Modi. PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day State visit to Egypt. Earlier, PM Modi landed in Cairo where he was received by Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly. Later, he inspected a Guard of Honour on his arrival at Cairo. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt after 26 years. PM Modi Lands in Cairo Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives for First State Visit to Egypt, Inspects Guard of Honour.

PM Modi Receives a Warm Welcome in Egypt

#WATCH | PM Modi receives a warm welcome from members of the Indian community at the hotel in Cairo PM Modi is on a two-day State visit to Egypt pic.twitter.com/JTy2wqstEz — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)