Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday landed in Cairo for a two-day State visit to Egypt. PM Narendra Modi was received by Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt after 26 years. PM Modi is also likely to inspect a guard of honour on his arrival. PM Modi Lands in US Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in New York on First Leg of His Official State Visit to the United States.

PM Modi Inspects Guard of Honour

#WATCH | PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour on his arrival at Cairo In a special honour, the Egyptian PM received the PM at the airport pic.twitter.com/Le8CRB8CJq — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

