Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress party while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer. Taking a swipe at the Congress, PM Narendra Modi said that Congress has always deceived this land of the brave and the Bravehearts here. "For 4 decades, Congress continued betraying the ex-servicemen in the name of One Rank One Pension (OROP)," he said. PM Modi further said that BJP Govt not only implemented OROP but also provided arrears to the ex-servicemen. Ex-servicemen Body Praises PM Modi for Pension Revision Under OROP.

BJP Govt Implemented OROP

— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

