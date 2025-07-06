Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with cultural performances and paintings themed on Operation Sindoor—India’s recent anti-terror campaign targeting Pakistan-based terror outfits. The diaspora hailed the mission as a bold step against cross-border terrorism and expressed pride in PM Modi’s leadership. Many called his visit a historic moment. During his Brazil visit, PM Modi is expected to engage in discussions on global peace and security, AI governance, climate action, multilateral cooperation, and economic resilience—reflecting India’s growing global role under his leadership following decisive actions like Operation Sindoor. PM Modi in Brazil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives at Galeao International Airport in Rio de Janeiro on 4-Day Visit To Take Part in BRICS Summit (Watch Video).

PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome in Brazil

#WATCH | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | People of the Indian diaspora perform a special cultural dance based on the theme of Operation Sindoor as they welcome PM Modi (Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/5fbCTBEucB — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2025

