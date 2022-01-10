Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai on January 12 via Video Conferencing. Reportedly, a total of 1,450 MBBS seats were approved in the 11 new government medical colleges.

