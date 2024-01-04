Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday cleared a proposal to charge Rs 250 as one-way toll for cars on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's longest sea bridge that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

Only half the amount, as per existing rules of toll collection is being charged, an official said on the decision taken by the Eknath Shinde cabinet during the day.

A passenger car will be charged Rs 250 one-way toll, while charges for return journey as well as for daily and frequent travellers will be different, the official said.

The 21.8 kilometre bridge, officially the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, has been built at a cost of Rs 21,200 crore, of which Rs 15,000 crore is by way of loans.

The cabinet proposal mentioned the distance between Panvel in Raigad district Sewri in south-central Mumbai will be reduced by 15 kilometres, while travel time will come down from around two hours to 15 to 20 minutes.

The saving in fuel cost would be around Rs 500 per journey, the official said.

The rates will be revised post review after one year from commencement of operations, as per the cabinet decision.

The MTHL is a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometre of the stretch on sea and 5.50 km on land.

