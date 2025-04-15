Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to the citizens on Poila Boishakh 2025, the Bengali New Year. In a post on X, PM Modi wished for the well-being and success of all, stating, "Best wishes on Poila Boishakh! I hope all your wishes are fulfilled in this year. I pray for everyone's success, happiness, prosperity, and good health. Shubho Nabo Barsho!" Poila Boishakh marks the beginning of the Bengali calendar and coincides with the harvest season, a time of celebration for Bengali communities globally. Pohela Boishakh 2025 Greetings: Wish Subho Noboborsho With Messages, Poila Baisakh Images, Quotes and HD Wallpapers on Bengali New Year.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Citizens on Poila Boishakh

Greetings on Poila Boishakh! pic.twitter.com/Qw7IJPrR3x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)