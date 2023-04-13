Jammu and Kashmir High Court have protected a woman who has married with her will. All the courts and government institutions are bound to abide by the orders of the Supreme Court of India under Article 144. The principal petitioner has said that the woman is scared of her family because she had married without her family's consent. The Supreme Court gave a judgment in a similar case in 2006 - Lata Singh vs State of UP. The state police were bound to protect the couple on the orders of the SC. ‘Second Wife of Government Employee Not Entitled to Family Pension’: Madhya Pradesh High Court Rejects Widow’s Plea, Says Contracting Second Marriage ‘Misconduct’.

State Bound To Give Protection To Women Who Married Against Her Family

Article 144 | Police Force Bound By Supreme Court's Decisions To Protect Marital Freedom Of Consenting Adults: Jammu & Kashmir High Court @BasitMakhdoomi #JammuKashmir #marriage #consent https://t.co/J9FPTUaR4b — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)