After the escape of 'Waris Punjab De' head Amritpal Singh, the situation in the state is quite stressful. After banning the internet, increasing security and ensuring that law and order are maintained in the state, they have started a flag march to stop anti-social elements. ‘Waris Punjab De’ Head Amritpal Singh Threatens Violent Stir, Says ‘If Case Not Cancelled Within Hour, Admin Responsible for What Happens Next’ (Watch Video).

Flag March in Punjab

Punjab | Police conduct flag march in Mohali Flag marches are being conducted to give a sense of security to the public. Punjab is a peace-loving state. We are continuously working against all anti-social elements. I appeal to the public to not pay heed to rumours: IG GS… https://t.co/aKBv9AkhmF pic.twitter.com/hZtfoG31Zc — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)