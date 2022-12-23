Fed up with the blackmailing of a ‘porn star’ in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, three members of the same family consumed poison. The family also made a video while consuming poison. The incident took place under Kharakua police station in Ujjain. The victims are currently undergoing treatment at district hospital. The condition of all three is said to be serious. The video of the man consuming poison with his mother and wife has gone viral on social media. Reports said that the girl allegedly first got a case registered against him in Mumbai and then in Ujjain due to which he had to go to jail. The family has blamed ‘porn star’ Rimjhim Das for the crime. Mumbai Shocker: Man Blackmails Married Woman With Private Videos Shot on Spy Cam, Extorts Over 6 Lakh; Booked

Watch Video (Disturbing Visuals):

The incident took place under Kharakua police station in Ujjain. The victims have been admitted to district hospital and are being treated. The condition of all three is said to be serious.@MumbaiPolice @MPPoliceOnline — The Jamia Times (@thejamiatimes) December 23, 2022

