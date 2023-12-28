Posers featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were put up at the JDU office in Delhi today, December 28. The posters were put up ahead of the JDU's national executive meeting in the national capital. A video of the posters featuring Nitish Kumar has also gone viral on social media. The posters featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar read "Pradesh ne pehchana, ab desh bhi pehchanega".'Ek Nischay Aur Ek Nitish Chahiye': Posters Featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Go Viral Ahead of INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar's Posters Go Viral

#WATCH | Posters featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar that read 'Pradesh ne pehchana, ab desh bhi pehchanega' were put up at JD(U) office in Delhi ahead of the JD(U) national executive meeting. pic.twitter.com/DPNk8WDLwh — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

