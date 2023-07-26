PM Modi inaugurated the India Trade Promotion Organisation in Pragati Maidan. Prime Minister Modi began the opening ceremony with a Hawan Pujan, after which the construction workers engaged were honoured. PM Modi will return to ITPO later on in the evening for a formal ceremony where the G20 stamp and coin will be unveiled. During the inauguration festivities, PM Narendra Modi also felicitated labourers who were involved in the construction work of the redevelopment of Pragati Maidan Complex in Delhi. PM Modi to Inaugurate IECC Complex at Pragati Maidan on Wednesday.

Watch Video Here:

VIDEO | PM Modi felicitates labourers involved in the construction work at the redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex in Delhi. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/8DdV2edila — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2023

