A massive fire erupted at the Lalu & Sons tent house godown in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, prompting a major firefighting operation. The warehouse, which stored materials related to the Kumbh Mela, has been associated with tent setups for the Magh Mela and Maha Kumbh for decades. Multiple fire tenders are on site battling the blaze. While there are no reports of casualties so far, officials suspect significant financial loss. The full extent of the damage will be assessed once the fire is completely brought under control. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. More details are awaited. Kingdom of Dreams Fire: Thick Black Smoke Billows Into Sky As Major Blaze Erupts at Entertainment Complex KOD in Gurugram (Watch Videos).

Prayagraj Fire

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A fire breaks out in a tent house godown in Prayagraj. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lILqGmMjWH — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

