On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Eldhose Paul for claiming gold and Abdulla Aboobacker for winning silver in the triple jump event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Taking to Twitter, President Murmu said, "It was splendid to see our country's domination, both finalists being from India. This rare feat will be cherished for long."

Check President Droupadi Murmu's tweet:

History created! Heartiest congratulations to Eldhose Paul for claiming gold & Abdulla Aboobacker for winning silver in triple jump at #CommonwealthGames. It was splendid to see our country's domination, both finalists being from India. This rare feat will be cherished for long. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2022

Check tweet:

