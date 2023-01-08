President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday took to Twitter to express grief on the demise of Keshari Nath Tripathi, former Governor of West Bengal. "He was a great legal luminary and will be remembered for his public service," she said. Keshari Nath Tripathi, senior BJP leader and former West Bengal Governor Keshari passed away today. The former West Bengal Governor passed away at 88 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday at 5 am. Keshari Nath Tripathi Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Senior BJP Leader and Former Speaker of Uttar Pradesh.

Check Tweet:

President Droupadi Murmu expresses grief on the demise of Keshari Nath Tripathi, former Governor of West Bengal. 🔹 "He was a great legal luminary and will be remembered for his public service," the President said.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/yWL7y4gjGO — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 8, 2023

Check President President Droupadi Murmu's Tweet:

Saddened to know about the demise of Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi, former Governor of West Bengal and a veteran leader of Uttar Pradesh. He was a great legal luminary and will be remembered for his public service. My condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 8, 2023

