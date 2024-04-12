Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi Friday alleged that the BJP-led central government is hatching a big political conspiracy to impose President's Rule in the national capital. At a press conference, Atishi claimed that in the last few months, many events have happened that indicate this possibility. ""We have received information from trusted sources that the Central Government will impose President's Rule in Delhi in the coming days. Indications of this are being seen since the last few days. We have seen that since last several months that posting of any senior IAS officer has not happened in Delhi," Atishi said. Atishi Says She Was Approached to Join BJP, Told That PM Narendra Modi Wants to 'Finish' All AAP Leaders (Watch Video).

'President's Rule To Be Imposed in Delhi'

VIDEO | Here's what Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi (@AtishiAAP) said addressing a press conference. "We have received information from trusted sources that the Central Government will impose President's Rule in Delhi in the coming days. Indications of this are being seen… pic.twitter.com/jEdjoLalnq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2024

