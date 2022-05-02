Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Federal Chancellery in Berlin. The two leaders look forward to strengthening India-Germany relations. Earlier today, PM Modi received a guard of honour at Federal Chancellery in the presence of the German Chancellor.

Check Tweet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet at Federal Chancellery in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/3LRjrUZfWk — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

