Kannada film industry has lost its superstar Puneeth Rajkumar due to a fatal cardiac arrest today on Friday, the 29th of October. The actor collapsed while working out in his gym and was rushed to a hospital. PM Narendra Modi condoles the sudden demise of the Kannada superstar in his Tweet.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the sudden demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar "The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality," says PM. pic.twitter.com/F86wAQJozl — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

