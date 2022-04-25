Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulates Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership." French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday won the Presidential Elections by beating Marine Le Pen. France went to elections and citizens voted for the new President.

Check tweet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France; tweets, "I look forward to continuing working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership." (File photos) pic.twitter.com/8fEFT6vWJF — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Check PM Modi's tweet:

Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2022

