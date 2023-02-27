Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Air India is not discussed more because of its scams like it used to be during Congress' rule. Two weeks ago, he announced Air India would purchase 250 planes from Airbus. Following this, he met with US President Joe Biden about Air India-Boeing Deal. He has now finalised the biggest aeroplane purchase deal. Video: Heated Argument Breaks Out Between Air India Staff and Passengers Over Flight Delay At Delhi Airport.

PM Modi All Praise To Air India, Blames Congress

Before 2014, when Air India was discussed, it often used to be for negative news. During the Congres rule, Air India was known for scams, as a loss-incurring business model. Today, Air India is taking a new flight before the world in the form of India's new capability: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/4KSCRWwBvT — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

