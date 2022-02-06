Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Mumbai to attend last rites of veteran singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar. The last rites of the veteran singer will be performed at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. Mangehkar died at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in the morning.

Here Is The Tweet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Mumbai to attend the funeral ceremony of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar (Pics source: Maharashtra Governor Office) pic.twitter.com/QelLRB8Dx1 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)