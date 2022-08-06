Prime Minister Narendra on Saturday took to Twitter to congratulate Priyanka Goswami, who won a silver medal in the Women's 10,000m Race Walk event. PM Modi said, "Congratulations to our national race walking champion Priyanka Goswami for winning the coveted Silver medal. By this medal, she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport..."

Congratulations to our national race walking champion Priyanka Goswami for winning the coveted Silver medal. By this medal, she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport. May she keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/GKHPjgUEMo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022

