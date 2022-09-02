Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the new Ensign of Indian Navy in Kochi during the commissioning of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, Vikrant. This is the fourth time since 1950 that the Naval Ensign has undergone a change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the new Naval Ensign in Kochi, Kerala. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries are present here. pic.twitter.com/JCEMqKL4pt — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

