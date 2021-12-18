Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday coined a new slogan “UP plus Yogi, bahut hai upyogi" ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022.

Check it Out:

Prime Minister #NarendraModi (@narendramodi) coined a new slogan "UP plus Yogi -- bahut hai upyogi -- U.P.Y.O.G.I." (#UttarPradesh plus #YogiAdityanath is very useful), ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the hindi heartland.@myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/1Jpxa9JsJx — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) December 18, 2021

