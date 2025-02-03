In a significant political development, 40 BJP MPs have moved a privilege motion against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her alleged derogatory remarks about President Droupadi Murmu. The controversy stems from Gandhi’s comment during President Murmu’s joint address to both Houses of Parliament on January 31, where she referred to Murmu as “getting very tired” and called her “poor thing.” The BJP MPs have called these remarks disrespectful to the country's highest constitutional authority and a violation of parliamentary ethics. At least 21 tribal BJP MPs have also backed the motion, accusing Gandhi of displaying an elitist and anti-tribal mindset. They argue that such comments undermine the dignity of the President’s office and call for disciplinary action against Sonia Gandhi for breaching parliamentary conduct. BJP Hits Out at Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Over ‘Poor Thing’ Remark on President Droupadi Murmu, Says It ‘Demeans High Office’.

BJP MPs Move Privilege Motion Against Sonia Gandhi

#BREAKING Privilege motion against Sonia Gandhi 40 BJP MPs move a privilege motion against Sonia Gandhi over her alleged derogatory remarks about President Droupadi Murmu MPs met Vice President & Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, calling remarks disrespectful to India’s… pic.twitter.com/HMf8sYbEwn — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) February 3, 2025

