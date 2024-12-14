Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his wife, Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. To make the day special, Priyadarshini Raje Scindia took her to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post for her husband, Jyotiraditya Scindia. Sharing a picture with Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyadarshini Raje said, "1,57,78,800 moments…." Notably, the caption caught netizens' attention, with many wanting to know the story behind it. So what does 1,57,78,800 refer to? Notably, 1,57,78,800 means the total minutes Priyadarshini Raje and Jyotiraditya Scindia spent together in their 30 years of married life. Wondering how? 1,57,78,800 minutes equals 2,62,980 hours, which translates to nearly 10,957 days, thereby totalling 30 years. Gwalior Student Medhansh Trivedi Innovates Human-Carrying Drone, Receives Praise From Jyotiraditya Scindia (Watch Video).

Priyadarshini Raje with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

