Medhansh Trivedi, a Scindia School student in Gwalior, developed a human-carrying drone, MLDT 01, capable of transporting an 80 kg person at 60 kmph for six minutes. The drone, inspired by Chinese technology, was created over three months at a cost of INR 3.5 lakh. With a 45-horsepower engine and four agricultural-grade motors, the drone currently flies up to 10 meters for safety reasons. During the school’s foundation day, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and ISRO Chief S Somanath praised Medhansh’s innovation. Recently, Scindia lauded the student’s dedication and wished him a bright future on X. Jyotiraditya Scindia Safely Evacuated After Bee Attack During Event in MP’s Shivpuri; Video Surfaces.

Jyotiraditya Scindia Praises Gwalior Student for Innovating Human-Carrying Drone

द सिंधिया स्कूल के छात्र, श्री मेधांश त्रिवेदी ने इंसान को बैठाकर उड़ने वाले ड्रोन (MLDT- 0) का सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षण किया है। उन्हें यह अभूतपूर्व सफलता प्राप्त करने पर बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। पिछ्ले दिनों ही मेधांश से मुलाकात के दौरान मुझे उनके इस प्रोजेक्ट के बारे में जानने का… pic.twitter.com/95DptS0XRh — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 6, 2024

