Delhi Police on Friday arrested Professional tattoo artist Jasraj Singh aka Sam. He was arrested from Delhi for transporting 'charas' from Kasol, Himachal Pradesh. Jasraj Singh was arrested by a team of the special staff of Delhi-North. Delhi Police said that Sam was arrested near Kashmere Gate Metro Station. Mumbai: Two From Bihar Arrested With Charas Worth Rs 1 Crore in Goregaon.

Delhi Police Arrests Professional Tattoo Artist Jasraj Singh Aka Sam

